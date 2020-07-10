Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Killer deal: Sony's true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are $100 off

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 10, 2020, 1:58 PM
Best Buy is running sales all the time, so it's hard to keep track with what's on discount everyday. Luckily, you have us to remind you every once in while each time a great deal goes live at any of the major retailers in the US.

In this case, we've decided to highlight a deal for audiophiles who can't afford to purchase premium products. If you're in the market for a pair of earphones, we have just the perfect deal for you. Sony's true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are heavily discounted at Best Buy, making it one of the best deal we've seen to date.

Sony's WF-SP700N Sport wireless noise-canceling earbuds typically sell for $180, but Best Buy has them on sale for just $80. Please make sure that you choose the black color version if you want to save $100, since the blue model is just $90 cheaper. Although the difference isn't that high, we thought it's worth adding this piece of information so that people can make an informed decision.

Here is a quick rundown of what you should expect from Sony's earphones. First off, they come with a charging case to let you charged the earbuds on the go. Usually, they provide up to 3 hours of battery life, but thanks to the charging case, you can get an additional 9 hours of playback time. It's also important to add that while they allow you to pick up phone calls, you will only be able to hear in the left earbud during the call.

