Killer deal: Sony's true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are $100 off
In this case, we've decided to highlight a deal for audiophiles who can't afford to purchase premium products. If you're in the market for a pair of earphones, we have just the perfect deal for you. Sony's true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are heavily discounted at Best Buy, making it one of the best deal we've seen to date.
Here is a quick rundown of what you should expect from Sony's earphones. First off, they come with a charging case to let you charged the earbuds on the go. Usually, they provide up to 3 hours of battery life, but thanks to the charging case, you can get an additional 9 hours of playback time. It's also important to add that while they allow you to pick up phone calls, you will only be able to hear in the left earbud during the call.