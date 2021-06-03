$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Sony

Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds could be announced on June 8

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 03, 2021, 6:52 AM

Sony might finally announce the successors to the WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds via a YouTube live stream link. If our guess is right, the WF-1000XM4 will be revealed on June 9 at  12 PM EDT or 9 AM PST on June 8.

The WF-1000XM3 were very popular thanks to their good audio quality and great noise cancellation. On the other hand, they were not so famous for the rather bulky design. However, if the leaks we’ve had for the next version of the product are true, it seems that this might no longer be an issue, and the pros would be even better.




The looks

The leaked images we got in May showed us that this time around, Sony has chosen to swap the gray-silver option with a white version with golden accents.

Another very apparent and certainly welcomed change appearance-wise is the size of the buds which are now smaller and more flush with the ears. The size of the case also seems to have decreased, adding to the compact factor.

Specs and Price

Later in May, we also got to see a leaked promotional video showing us all the specs and functions of the WF-1000XM4. Speak-To-Chat and Adaptive Sound Control seem to have been borrowed from the Sony WH-1000XM4 overhead headphones alongside some better noise canceling.

Sony has once again paid extra attention to sound quality, adding new sound drivers, support for LDAC and Hi-Res Audio, and DSEE EXTREME AI technology for upscaling compressed songs.

This new version of the buds comes with support for Qi wireless charging while the battery life can go up to 24h of playback with ANC on and 36h with it turned off if you factor in the charging case. A quick charge of 5 minutes will give you 1h of playback time.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 will probably be priced higher than their predecessors at €279.90 in Europe which roughly translates to $341.30.

All the improvements sound like they can make the price bump worth it if Sony delivers on them on the announcement date, so let’s wait and see.

