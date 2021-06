Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds could be announced on June 8

The looks

Specs and Price

The leaked images we got in May showed us that this time around, Sony has chosen to swap the gray-silver option with a white version with golden accents.Another very apparent and certainly welcomed change appearance-wise is the size of the buds which are now smaller and more flush with the ears. The size of the case also seems to have decreased, adding to the compact factor.Later in May, we also got to see a leaked promotional video showing us all the specs and functions of the WF-1000XM4. Speak-To-Chat and Adaptive Sound Control seem to have been borrowed from the Sony WH-1000XM4 overhead headphones alongside some better noise canceling.Sony has once again paid extra attention to sound quality, adding new sound drivers, support for LDAC and Hi-Res Audio, and DSEE EXTREME AI technology for upscaling compressed songs.This new version of the buds comes with support for Qi wireless charging while the battery life can go up to 24h of playback with ANC on and 36h with it turned off if you factor in the charging case. A quick charge of 5 minutes will give you 1h of playback time.The Sony WF-1000XM4 will probably be priced higher than their predecessors at €279.90 in Europe which roughly translates to $341.30.All the improvements sound like they can make the price bump worth it if Sony delivers on them on the announcement date, so let’s wait and see.