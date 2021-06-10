$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds - now’s the perfect time to get a pair

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 10, 2021, 2:49 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds - now’s the perfect time to get a pair
After numerous leaks and rumors, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds were officially announced. Finally! The new model is cool and all but the $350 price at launch is a tough one to swallow.

Fortunately, next-generation product launches often bring along great deals on the previous models. That’s why now’s the perfect time to score a pair of WF-1000XM3 industry-leading noise-canceling earbuds. Normally, they cost around $230 but now you can get them for as low as $178 on Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds

Buy at Amazon

You’ve probably heard about Sony’s noise-canceling headphones by now, and for a good reason. They are great! The WF-1000XM3 model is no exception - it uses the acclaimed QN1e noise-canceling processor to deliver amazing levels of noise cancelation, especially considering that these are in-ear headphones.

There are other bells and whistles - 24bit Audio signal processing, great battery life, a fast-charge option that can give you 90min of playtime after just 10min on the charger. These earphones are truly wireless and also feature a one-tap activated smart assistant feature for hassle-free voice navigation. Don't hesitate to get one of the best true wireless earbuds on the market!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung announces the industry’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor for phones
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Samsung announces the industry’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor for phones
An EU report considers Apple, Amazon, Google as possible ‘gatekeepers’ for smart-home competition
by Iskra Petrova,  3
An EU report considers Apple, Amazon, Google as possible ‘gatekeepers’ for smart-home competition
After a delay, Apple Podcast Subscriptions to officially launch June 15
by Iskra Petrova,  0
After a delay, Apple Podcast Subscriptions to officially launch June 15
Android 12 beta 2 has similar feature found on iOS 14
by Alan Friedman,  0
Android 12 beta 2 has similar feature found on iOS 14
Giphy's Clips now integrated with Apple's iMessages, Google's Android QWERTY
by Alan Friedman,  0
Giphy's Clips now integrated with Apple's iMessages, Google's Android QWERTY
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 allegedly arriving later this year with a flagship chip and external camera
by Anam Hamid,  2
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 allegedly arriving later this year with a flagship chip and external camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless