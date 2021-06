Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds - now’s the perfect time to get a pair

$350

$178



Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Buy at Amazon

You’ve probably heard about Sony’s noise-canceling headphones by now, and for a good reason. They are great! The WF-1000XM3 model is no exception - it uses the acclaimed QN1e noise-canceling processor to deliver amazing levels of noise cancelation, especially considering that these are in-ear headphones.



There are other bells and whistles - 24bit Audio signal processing, great battery life, a fast-charge option that can give you 90min of playtime after just 10min on the charger. These earphones are truly wireless and also feature a one-tap activated smart assistant feature for hassle-free voice navigation. Don't hesitate to get one of the You’ve probably heard about Sony’s noise-canceling headphones by now, and for a good reason. They are great! The WF-1000XM3 model is no exception - it uses the acclaimed QN1e noise-canceling processor to deliver amazing levels of noise cancelation, especially considering that these are in-ear headphones.There are other bells and whistles - 24bit Audio signal processing, great battery life, a fast-charge option that can give you 90min of playtime after just 10min on the charger. These earphones are truly wireless and also feature a one-tap activated smart assistant feature for hassle-free voice navigation. Don't hesitate to get one of the best true wireless earbuds on the market!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



After numerous leaks and rumors, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds were officially announced . Finally! The new model is cool and all but theprice at launch is a tough one to swallow.Fortunately, next-generation product launches often bring along great deals on the previous models. That’s why now’s the perfect time to score a pair of WF-1000XM3 industry-leading noise-canceling earbuds . Normally, they cost around $230 but now you can get them for as low ason Amazon.