Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds - now’s the perfect time to get a pair
Fortunately, next-generation product launches often bring along great deals on the previous models. That’s why now’s the perfect time to score a pair of WF-1000XM3 industry-leading noise-canceling earbuds. Normally, they cost around $230 but now you can get them for as low as $178 on Amazon.
You’ve probably heard about Sony’s noise-canceling headphones by now, and for a good reason. They are great! The WF-1000XM3 model is no exception - it uses the acclaimed QN1e noise-canceling processor to deliver amazing levels of noise cancelation, especially considering that these are in-ear headphones.