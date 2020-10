Snapchat launches new option to add music to snaps

Snap revealed that it has signed multi-year agreements with important publishers and labels, including Warner Music Group, Merlin, NMPA, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappel Music, Kobalt, and BMG Music Publishing.Apart from adding the option to attach music to snaps, Snapchat has started to test a new ability that will allow users to create their own sounds and added to snaps. Apparently, this specific feature will be released globally in the coming months. Unfortunately, there's no word on whether or not Sounds will be coming to Android.