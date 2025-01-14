Slimmest foldable may launch with blood pressure monitoring watch sidekick





That's right, after Oppo resolved its patent conflicts with Nokia, it is back on the global scene with a vengeance, churning out one amazing handset after another, as if to compensate for the time lost.





Oppo will reportedly release the world's slimmest foldable phone - the Find N5 - next month, but it would apparently be joined by a Watch 2 wearable sidekick that will include blood pressure monitoring.





It is still not clear if the Oppo Watch 2 will measure blood pressure with an inflatable wristband like Huawei's smartwatches, or size the value with a regular arm cuff first and then let its algorithms extrapolate similar to what Samsung watches do.





In any case, after demonstrating that the Find N5 will be no more than four credit cards thick, Oppo's Product Manager showed a picture of the alleged Watch 2, and hinted that it will bring blood pressure monitoring for the first time on a company smartwatch. OnePlus, the sister brand, already has a watch that monitors blood pressure, so Oppo might have built on that engineering knowledge.



Oppo's argumentation is that high blood pressure is the number one risk factor for premature death due to heart disease or stroke globally. Oppo's product head said that they already got a warning prompt by the Watch 2 indicating they should take care of their blood pressure by routines like diet and exercise, so it remains to be seen what does the company have in store when it announces the new Watch 2 and Find N5 devices next month.