Signal announces support for usernames to hide your phone number

Signal, the popular messaging app, is introducing usernames to its platform. This optional feature allows you to connect with others without revealing your phone number, enhancing privacy on the app.





As announced today in its blog, Signal users will be able to head to their settings and select "Profile" to create a unique username. The app will then allow its users to share said username by either generating a shareable QR code or a link. Alternatively, users can connect by typing your username into the new chat bar.





Source: Signal



