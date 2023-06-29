Sideloading in iOS 17: Will Apple ever play fair and can the iPhone succeed if It does?



Apple and The Right Thing for Its Customer

So why exactly are third-party app stores not the right thing for Apple’s customers? The company has put forward many arguments over the years against sideloading, the majority of which boil down to the notion of security.









Basically, software downloaded from a third-party app store would not be monitored by Cupertino and would thus be a potential hazard. Admittedly, this is indeed a genuine concern. However, it is ultimately up to the customer to decide if they are willing to take a risk with their own device. Directly removing the option to do so is not and cannot be the solution.



Furthermore, the vast majority of users will likely never resort to third-party app stores in the first place. The iPhone is successful because it does what it does well and without any additional hassle. If Apple adjusts its App Store in accordance to the much-needed competition that sideloading will introduce to the ecosystem, the feature will never be a problem to begin with.









Only if Apple decides to continue to enforce unreasonable terms on developers (and users) will third-party app stores become an issue. This is why iOS 17 needed to implement sideloading - it will force the company to accept some form of competition in its ecosystem.



The lack of third-party app stores creates a perverse incentive for Apple to exploit the current status quo. By extension, all users (not only those who are not interested in sideloading apps) simply need to trust Cupertino to not abuse its position. Unfortunately, we all know just willing companies are to regulate themselves.



Lastly, sideloading will ensure Apple stands on equal footing with all its competitors in this regard. Frankly, I believe Cupertino is good enough to win even if it plays by the rules. If Craig Federighi thinks otherwise, he should continue working against the implementation of sideloading.

The App Store is just one of countless examples - iMessage, the Lightning Port, the Apple Ecosystem. These are all different facets of the same problem. And none of them should be tolerated.