Show stopper deal drops the Galaxy S23 Ultra to an even lower price (for a limited time)





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a well-built phone with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection from falls and scratches. It has a stunning 6.8 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.





Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB 256GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 200MP + 12MP +10MP 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 45W charging | S Pen $350 off (29%) $849 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon





It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy and is faster than all other Android phones and has better graphics than the iPhone.





The phone has a versatile camera array with a 200MP main sensor that captures the tiniest of details. It's accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter with 10x zoom. It can digitally zoom up to 100x and no phone has this level of zooming power. Low-light performance is also stellar. The device can shoot 8K videos at 30fps.





This is the only flagship smartphone with a stylus and it comes for free.





The 5,000mAh battery makes the Galaxy S23 Ultra last more than a day and 45W charging speed makes it go from zero to nearly 60 percent in just 30 minutes. Samsung will support the phone for five years.





The 8GB/256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $1,200 but right now, you can save $350 on it. This is the biggest price cut the phone has ever received and Amazon is offering it as part of Prime Day, which ends soon, so go add it to your cart if you want a flagship phone that's not held back by anything and is built to last a very long time.