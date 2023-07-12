Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Show stopper deal drops the Galaxy S23 Ultra to an even lower price (for a limited time)

Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day show stopper deal drops the Galaxy S23 Ultra to an even lower price
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite possibly the best Android phone in the world for most people but its $1,200 starting price puts it out of reach for many. The good news is that it's Prime Day and Amazon is now offering an even bigger discount than $250 on the base model.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a well-built phone with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection from falls and scratches. It has a stunning 6.8 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB 256GB

6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 200MP + 12MP +10MP 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 45W charging | S Pen
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy and is faster than all other Android phones and has better graphics than the iPhone.

The phone has a versatile camera array with a 200MP main sensor that captures the tiniest of details. It's accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide snapper, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter with 10x zoom. It can digitally zoom up to 100x and no phone has this level of zooming power. Low-light performance is also stellar. The device can shoot 8K videos at 30fps.

This is the only flagship smartphone with a stylus and it comes for free. 

The 5,000mAh battery makes the Galaxy S23 Ultra last more than a day and 45W charging speed makes it go from zero to nearly 60 percent in just 30 minutes. Samsung will support the phone for five years.

The 8GB/256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $1,200 but right now, you can save $350 on it. This is the biggest price cut the phone has ever received and Amazon is offering it as part of Prime Day, which ends soon, so go add it to your cart if you want a flagship phone that's not held back by anything and is built to last a very long time.

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless