Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount

Android tablets have come a long way and leading the charge is Samsung. The South Korean giant makes feature-packed tablets and right now, its fantastic Galaxy Tab S8 is $159 off.





The Galaxy Tab S8 is not just great for tablet use cases like content consumption, web browsing, and reading, it is also a great work machine. The device sports a beautiful 11 inches LCD panel with a 120Hz screen so scrolling feels snappy and responsive.





The tablet is comfortable to hold for long periods of time and is also light enough to carry around.





The Galaxy Tab S8 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under the hood and is fast and power efficient. Sure, it's not as fast as the iPad Pro, but most people don't need that much power. The chip is mated with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.





Galaxy Tab S8 11 inches LCD 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | microSD slot | S Pen | 13MP + 6MP rear cameras | 12MP front facing camera | 8,000mAh battery $159 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





It's a decent computer replacement for work and study and the handy DeX mode turns the tablet interface into a desktop platform. It comes with upgradable storage, which is not an option on the iPad.





You can even hook up the tablet to a bigger screen or use it as a secondary screen for your computer.





Samsung even gives you the S Pen stylus for free with the Tab S8. For reference, a 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple Pencil would cost you $928. The S Pen is very ergonomic and a joy to use.





The tablet has a beefy 8,000mAh battery and you can expect it to last more than a day. It can be charged quickly with the included 45W charger.





The dual rear camera setup and the front shooter are pretty good and churn out sharp images. The quad-speaker array produces loud and clear audio.





In short, if you need a versatile flagship tablet with a large, bright screen, zippy performance, long battery life, and free S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S8 fits the bill.





The device costs $699.99 but Amazon has marked it down by $159 and is selling it for $540.99. That's a huge discount and it's not every day that you get an opportunity to grab an awesome premium tablet for this low.