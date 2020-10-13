Save up to 39% on Google's Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

 View

Save up to 39% on Google's Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories Deals Amazon Prime Day

Save $120 on JBL's Boombox speaker with this killer deal

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Oct 13, 2020, 10:10 AM
Save $120 on JBL's Boombox speaker with this killer deal
Premium speaker brand JBL is holding a number of big sales for Prime Day, and one of the biggest discounts is for the Boombox, JBL’s massive audio monster. The speaker would usually cost you $400, but the price has been slashed 30% as part of Amazon’s annual event, bringing the total discount to a total of $120. 

Get Amazon Prime for free fast shipping and exclusive deals

(30-day free trial)

As JBL’s biggest speaker, the Boombox is more than equipped to fuel your parties both indoors and outdoors with a powerful volume, clean audio quality, and strong bass. The speaker also has four active transducers and two proprietary bass radiators that boost the sound and also provide a really cool visual effect.
$120
off

JBL Boombox Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker JBL Boombox Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

$279
$400
Buy at Amazon


The Boombox can connect to up to two devices wirelessly via Bluetooth and can also link to other JBL speakers to create your own stereo setup. It also rocks IPX7 waterproofing, so it can continue to blast your tunes regardless of the weather or surroundings. The massive, 20,000mAh battery does take a lengthy 6.5 hours to charge, but that charge can last up to 24 hours, and it can even share its battery to charge multiple devices at once in a pinch with its two full-sized USB ports.

If the Boombox just seems too large for your needs, JBL also has a few more of its popular speakers on sale as well. The waterproof, über-portable Clip 3 and small-but-mighty Flip 5 speakers are also on sale at up to 47% off, meaning you can snag a great speaker for under $40. 

If you’ve been looking for a powerful speaker at a nice price, the JBL lineup is a good one to consider, and today is a great time to pick one up.

More Amazon Prime Day Deals:

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 14hThe unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now cheaper than ever
Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 12hBeats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones more irresistible than ever with a 30 percent discount
Popular stories
Save $120 on JBL's Boombox speaker with this killer deal
Popular stories
Best Apple Watch Deals on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 14hTwo of Fitbit's already affordable Apple Watch rivals are crazy cheap right now
Popular stories
Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Popular stories
Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless