Save $120 on JBL's Boombox speaker with this killer deal

Premium speaker brand JBL is holding a number of big sales for Prime Day, and one of the biggest discounts is for the Boombox, JBL’s massive audio monster. The speaker would usually cost you $400, but the price has been slashed 30% as part of Amazon’s annual event, bringing the total discount to a total of $120.As JBL’s biggest speaker, the Boombox is more than equipped to fuel your parties both indoors and outdoors with a powerful volume, clean audio quality, and strong bass. The speaker also has four active transducers and two proprietary bass radiators that boost the sound and also provide a really cool visual effect.The Boombox can connect to up to two devices wirelessly via Bluetooth and can also link to other JBL speakers to create your own stereo setup. It also rocks IPX7 waterproofing, so it can continue to blast your tunes regardless of the weather or surroundings. The massive, 20,000mAh battery does take a lengthy 6.5 hours to charge, but that charge can last up to 24 hours, and it can even share its battery to charge multiple devices at once in a pinch with its two full-sized USB ports.