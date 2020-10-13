Save $120 on JBL's Boombox speaker with this killer deal
As JBL’s biggest speaker, the Boombox is more than equipped to fuel your parties both indoors and outdoors with a powerful volume, clean audio quality, and strong bass. The speaker also has four active transducers and two proprietary bass radiators that boost the sound and also provide a really cool visual effect.
The Boombox can connect to up to two devices wirelessly via Bluetooth and can also link to other JBL speakers to create your own stereo setup. It also rocks IPX7 waterproofing, so it can continue to blast your tunes regardless of the weather or surroundings. The massive, 20,000mAh battery does take a lengthy 6.5 hours to charge, but that charge can last up to 24 hours, and it can even share its battery to charge multiple devices at once in a pinch with its two full-sized USB ports.
If the Boombox just seems too large for your needs, JBL also has a few more of its popular speakers on sale as well. The waterproof, über-portable Clip 3 and small-but-mighty Flip 5 speakers are also on sale at up to 47% off, meaning you can snag a great speaker for under $40.
If you’ve been looking for a powerful speaker at a nice price, the JBL lineup is a good one to consider, and today is a great time to pick one up.
