Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Plus down to an enticing price for Leap Day

High-end tablets may provide a better experience than cheaper slates, but their wallet-hurting prices aren't easy to swallow. If you don't want to compromise on specs and performance, Amazon is offering a generous discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus





The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is all the tablet you need for your entertainment and productivity needs. That's why, it's one of our top picks for best tablets . It's a well-built slate with a 12.4-inch screen and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz for pleasant scrolling.





Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB 12.4 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | S Pen | IP68 | microSD slot $149 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip which is mated with a healthy 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also has a microSD slot so you'll never have storage anxiety.





It's stunningly responsive, so whether you are playing games or simply scrolling through your social media feed, it will handle everything without missing a beat.





On top of that, you'll find it fast enough for productivity tasks like editing spreadsheets or preparing a long document. For a desktop experience, you can switch to Samsung DeX. It comes with the S Pen stylus, which you can use for doodling and signing documents.





Even if you don't need a tablet that can stand in for your laptop when needed, you'll appreciate the extra performance headroom as the tablet ages, as it will be equipped to handle new, more demanding apps.





Inside is a 10,090mAh that will easily see you through a day of work and play. If you think you will only use it now and then, it will last you multiple days on a single charge.



