Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 03, 2019, 3:15 AM

By now, the Galaxy S11 series design is more or less clear - think Note 10 rather than S10 at the front, and a big rectangular camera island on the back. Samsung's so-called Premium Hole Infinity-O design means one thing - a front camera lens piercing that is situated in the middle of the display's top end.

It's no wonder that Samsung won't risk a cameo of some brand new and unproven design on its bread-and-butter S-series but will rather perfect and refine the still-fresh Note 10 looks, at least at the front.


After all, 2020 will be a second year for the Premium Hole Display, and we all know that "tock" years are for camera and under the hood upgrades, just like the leaked renders with a crazy camera island on the back to accommodate all the new hardware hint at.

The centered punch hole concept will be so prevalent for Samsung next year, it seems, that it will be equipping the midrange A-series, usually its experimental playground in terms of looks, with it. 

An A-series 2020 announcement invitations just went out for December 12, and it shows a phone with centered front camera lens in a pierced display, as you can see in Samsung's promo video for its midrangers above.


Thus, the new A-series, or at least some of its models, may be visually similar to the 2020 S-series, enticing those who can't shell out for the top-end models to think that they are getting a very close experience. 

This, and the fact that the centered punch-hole design will make Samsung's Galaxy phones visually trademarked in the proverbial eye of the beholder. What do you think about the Note 10 and eventual S11 design trickling down to the A-series as well, yea or nay?

Is Samsung right to bet it all on the centered punch hole in 2020?

Vote View Result
$890.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 3 Reviews
  • Display 6.8" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

DBozz
Reply

1. DBozz

Posts: 113; Member since: Sep 19, 2019

So far small version of centered punch hole design is what i choose best among notched phones and motorized selfie camera phones...! Samsung is on right path before indisplay camera tech wipes them out

posted on 1 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020
T-Mobile-launches-its-nationwide-5G-network
T-Mobile launches its 5G nationwide network, but you can't use it until Friday
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Best-T-Mobile-Cyber-Monday-deals-free-iPhone-8-discounted-new-iPad-and-much-more
Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.