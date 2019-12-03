Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android

Mid-range Galaxy A51 shows off its premium looks in leaked press shot

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 03, 2019, 6:08 AM

The Galaxy A50 arrived earlier this year and proved so popular among customers that it quickly became one of the best-selling phones globally. Now, Samsung is preparing to introduce its successor, and today it has become the subject of the latest leak.

Weeks after CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A51 first emerged online, an official press shot of the phone has appeared. It arrives courtesy of Evan Blass and provides a clear glimpse at the smartphone's updated front panel, more specifically the new Infinity-O display. Compared to the 6.4-inch notched panel that's included on the Galaxy 150, this new 6.5-inch implementation sports slimmer bezels and a drastically smaller chin. Additionally, the presence of a punch hole helps create a more premium look in line with that of the Galaxy Note 10.

A press image of the phone's back has unfortunately not yet emerged but Samsung is largely expected to adopt a rectangular camera module. It should house four cameras including an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a depth sensor, and a new 2x telephoto zoom shooter to accompany the main 32-megapixel sensor that's expected.

Other rumored specs include a 4,000mAh battery coupled with the mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and potentially 128GB of internal storage. Depending on whether Samsung chooses to ship the phone with Android 9 Pie or Android 10, it'll either benefit from One UI 1.2 or One UI 2.0. 

1. shield

Posts: 869; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Rly punch hole :D who need selfie?

posted on 1 hour ago

