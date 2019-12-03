Mid-range Galaxy A51 shows off its premium looks in leaked press shot
The Galaxy A50 arrived earlier this year and proved so popular among customers that it quickly became one of the best-selling phones globally. Now, Samsung is preparing to introduce its successor, and today it has become the subject of the latest leak.
Evan Blass and provides a clear glimpse at the smartphone's updated front panel, more specifically the new Infinity-O display. Compared to the 6.4-inch notched panel that's included on the Galaxy 150, this new 6.5-inch implementation sports slimmer bezels and a drastically smaller chin. Additionally, the presence of a punch hole helps create a more premium look in line with that of the Galaxy Note 10.
A press image of the phone's back has unfortunately not yet emerged but Samsung is largely expected to adopt a rectangular camera module. It should house four cameras including an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a depth sensor, and a new 2x telephoto zoom shooter to accompany the main 32-megapixel sensor that's expected.
Other rumored specs include a 4,000mAh battery coupled with the mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and potentially 128GB of internal storage. Depending on whether Samsung chooses to ship the phone with Android 9 Pie or Android 10, it'll either benefit from One UI 1.2 or One UI 2.0.
