Mid-range Galaxy A51 shows off its premium looks in leaked press shot







Weeks after CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A51 first emerged online, an official press shot of the phone has appeared. It arrives courtesy of Evan Blass and provides a clear glimpse at the smartphone's updated front panel, more specifically the new Infinity-O display. Compared to the 6.4-inch notched panel that's included on the Galaxy 150, this new 6.5-inch implementation sports slimmer bezels and a drastically smaller chin. Additionally, the presence of a punch hole helps create a more premium look in line with that of the Galaxy Note 10



A press image of the phone's back has unfortunately not yet emerged but Samsung is largely expected to adopt a rectangular camera module. It should house four cameras including an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a depth sensor, and a new 2x telephoto zoom shooter to accompany the main 32-megapixel sensor that's expected.



Other rumored specs include a 4,000mAh battery coupled with the mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and potentially 128GB of internal storage. Depending on whether Samsung chooses to ship the phone with Android 9 Pie or Android 10, it'll either benefit from One UI 1.2 or One UI 2.0.