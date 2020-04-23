Samsung releases trailer for its 108 megapixel camera sensor
A new trailer from Samsung showcases its 108 megapixel mobile image sensor, named the ISOCELL Bright HM1, used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
This strategy of pixel isolation is meant to allow for more light to be gathered by the lens, with the technology replacing what would normally be minute metal barriers between pixels with a new material that is claimed to further reduce optical loss and light reflection.
The gorgeous video points out some of the sensor's bullet point features, such as "remarkable color" due to the aforementioned ISOCELL Plus technology, the increase in image brightness thanks to Samsung's Nonacell Technology, which allows for pixels smaller than on the average image sensor, equating to sharper and more detailed photography, and 3x lossless zoom without upscaling.
And as impressive as all of this is, Samsung has already announced even bigger plans to eventually deliver 600-megapixel cameras. In a recent post, the company's Head of Sensor Business Team, Yongin Park, announced plans to eventually exceed the human eye resolution, said to be about 500 megapixels.
Samsung is also looking into new technology that can register smells and tastes, or even go beyond the human senses. Yongin Park gave examples of how ultraviolet light can be used for diagnosing skin cancer, as cancerous cells can appear in different colors than healthy ones, and how infrared sensors can be used for improving quality control in agriculture among other industries. Such sensors may eventually also end up on our smartphones.