Samsung wants to deliver 600 megapixel cameras, higher than what the eye can see
Samsung notes that the jump to 108 megapixels was a mere six months after the company's industry-first 64MP sensor. In 2019, Samsung's engineers were also able to introduce image sensors based on 0.7 micrometre pixels, while the industry considered 0.8 the smallest possible size pixels could be reduced to.
Yongin Park continues that the company isn't simply developing image sensors, but is looking into new technology that can register smells and tastes, and even go beyond the human senses, to eventually become integral parts of our daily lives. As sensors capable of perceiving ultraviolet light can be useful for diagnosing skin cancer by capturing skin cancer cells in different colors than healthy ones, and infrared sensors can be used for improving quality control in agriculture and other industries, having such sensors on consumer smartphones may prove surprisingly useful.
Samsung concludes that even though image sensors have been mostly applied to smartphones, they may expand to quickly-growing fields such as autonomous vehicles, IoT (Internet of Things) and drones. Open to the possibilities in pixel technologies, Samsung promises to continue leading the small-pixel, high-resolution sensor trends for years to come.