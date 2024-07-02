Samsung pulls Health app support from its older phones

The Samsung Health support cycle has apparently rolled in again and the Health app will no longer be operational, updated with new features, or given bug fixes on, say, your old but gold Galaxy S8 or Note 8 handsets.





Samsung has been known to drop older phones from the support roster for its popular health and fitness services controlled by the application, as the last time it did so was back in 2021.





