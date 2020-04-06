Mobile games advise players to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic
Many corporations took various measures to try and help both their clients and people affected in general. Apple donated millions of dollars to the US and worldwide, and even more masks to groups directly fighting the virus. The Uber Eats app recently introduced an option to donate in support of your favorite restaurants, and Google released reports based on anonymous location data collected from Google Maps, in an attempt to help organizations fight the coronavirus spread.
Makers of popular mobile games Candy Crush, Sniper Elite 4 and Farm Heroes Saga among others will do their own deed to help prevent the spread, by encouraging players to remain at home. Activision Blizzard has also donated 230 advertising screens to be used to display coronavirus information, BBC also reports.
Rebellion, makers of Sniper Elite, will be showing a coronavirus-related screen before gameplay begins, where they usually promote their other products.
It remains recommended to not leave our homes unless absolutely necessary, as advised by the NHS and the World Health Organization.