Games Coronavirus

Mobile games advise players to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 06, 2020, 4:45 AM
Mobile games advise players to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic
As reported by BBC, Rebellion, Codemasters and Activision Blizzard will display a message encouraging players to stay at home in order to "save lives."

While families are practicing social distancing, many have turned to online entertainment to pass the time. Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Now are getting activity spikes through the roof, as other businesses suffer revenue losses, with phone manufacturers in particular experiencing their lowest sales in 10 years.

Many corporations took various measures to try and help both their clients and people affected in general. Apple donated millions of dollars to the US and worldwide, and even more masks to groups directly fighting the virus. The Uber Eats app recently introduced an option to donate in support of your favorite restaurants, and Google released reports based on anonymous location data collected from Google Maps, in an attempt to help organizations fight the coronavirus spread.

Makers of popular mobile games Candy Crush, Sniper Elite 4 and Farm Heroes Saga among others will do their own deed to help prevent the spread, by encouraging players to remain at home. Activision Blizzard has also donated 230 advertising screens to be used to display coronavirus information, BBC also reports.

Rebellion, makers of Sniper Elite, will be showing a coronavirus-related screen before gameplay begins, where they usually promote their other products.

If you're a gamer yourself, looking to play some fantastic mobile shooters, racers and role playing gamers, we recently released an article featuring our top 10 games with best graphics on Android and iOS.

It remains recommended to not leave our homes unless absolutely necessary, as advised by the NHS and the World Health Organization.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds leak with all-new design, no silicone tips
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Here's why we are on the way to $1500 phones
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2020 Review
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless