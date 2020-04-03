The Uber Eats app now provides an option to donate $2 to support your favorite restaurant
The option to donate appears before you complete your order, once you have made your food choice. A box to add an extra $2 appears, as well as a prompt before finishing up your order. The entirety of the contribution goes to the restaurant. It’s possible that this set amount of $2 can change with future implementations of the feature.
Additionally, when you donate, Uber matches it in a donation to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, an initiative to help professionals in the restaurant business that are experiencing hardships because of COVID-19. Uber said it has donated $2 million to the aforementioned fund already and has therefore become a supporter of the initiative. Uber’s donations to the fund, made every time someone donates $2 through the Uber Eats app, will be done until their amount reaches $3 million.