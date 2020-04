The Uber Eats app now provides an option to donate $2 to support your favorite restaurant

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is changing our daily lives and a lot of people are experiencing hardships because of the social distancing situation, and restaurants are among one of the most affected business branches. VentureBeat reports that the Uber Eats app now provides its users with an opportunity to donate to their favorite local restaurant.The contribution to restaurants is set at $2 and the option is now available in the New York area, although the company plans to roll out the feature to other cities and countries in the near future.The option to donate appears before you complete your order, once you have made your food choice. A box to add an extra $2 appears, as well as a prompt before finishing up your order. The entirety of the contribution goes to the restaurant. It’s possible that this set amount of $2 can change with future implementations of the feature.Additionally, when you donate, Uber matches it in a donation to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund , an initiative to help professionals in the restaurant business that are experiencing hardships because of COVID-19. Uber said it has donated $2 million to the aforementioned fund already and has therefore become a supporter of the initiative. Uber’s donations to the fund, made every time someone donates $2 through the Uber Eats app, will be done until their amount reaches $3 million.