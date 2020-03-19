Samsung Coronavirus

Samsung stores in the US will be closed until further notice

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 19, 2020, 8:59 AM
Samsung stores in the US will be closed until further notice
The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the whole world as more and more public places and stores close their doors to protect public safety. Now, Samsung has followed Apple’s example and is closing its physical stores in the US to help reduce safety risks due to the current situation.

Samsung Electronics America’s CEO, YH Eom, has announced in a statement that they are temporarily closing Samsung US’ stores for an indefinite period of time, stating that the well-being of Samsung employees and customers is their top priority. On their website, Samsung is mentioning that they have updated their stores and service locations.

As an alternative to in-store assistance, Samsung reminds their customers about the following channels of support:

Eom also states that all orders made from Samsung.com will be fulfilled as fast as possible. The company will keep its users informed on the ongoing situation. Additionally, stores in Canada will also be closed for the moment.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
iPad Pro 2020 vs MacBook: what are the differences?
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Apple's iPhone 9 launch might be back on as mass production begins
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra camera comparison: no compromises
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
New iPad Pro is official: powerful cameras, Magic Keyboard case, more storage
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Yet another major Samsung Galaxy S20 series flaw is spreading like wildfire
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung is suffering from a bad case of poor Galaxy S20 sales, and not just because of the coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless