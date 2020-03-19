Samsung stores in the US will be closed until further notice
As an alternative to in-store assistance, Samsung reminds their customers about the following channels of support:
- Samsung.com
- 24-hour support via Samsung Care, as well as live chat possibility
- Support through Facebook Messenger and Samsung’s Twitter page
- Phone support at 1-800-SAMSUNG
Eom also states that all orders made from Samsung.com will be fulfilled as fast as possible. The company will keep its users informed on the ongoing situation. Additionally, stores in Canada will also be closed for the moment.