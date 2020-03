Samsung stores in the US will be closed until further notice

Samsung.com

24-hour support via Samsung Care, as well as live chat possibility

Support through Facebook Messenger and Samsung’s Twitter page

Phone support at 1-800-SAMSUNG

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the whole world as more and more public places and stores close their doors to protect public safety. Now, Samsung has followed Apple’s example and is closing its physical stores in the US to help reduce safety risks due to the current situation.Samsung Electronics America’s CEO, YH Eom, has announced in a statement that they are temporarily closing Samsung US’ stores for an indefinite period of time, stating that the well-being of Samsung employees and customers is their top priority. On their website, Samsung is mentioning that they have updated their stores and service locations.As an alternative to in-store assistance, Samsung reminds their customers about the following channels of support:Eom also states that all orders made from Samsung.com will be fulfilled as fast as possible. The company will keep its users informed on the ongoing situation. Additionally, stores in Canada will also be closed for the moment.