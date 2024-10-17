Exynos 2500 to sport a powerful CPU with three prime cores

The deca-core Exynos 2500 was recently put through a Geekbench benchmark test which revealed the configuration of the application processor (AP). There will be three prime cores in the Exynos 2500 in the form of Arm's new Cortex-X925 CPU core. These cores will run as fast as 2.59GHz and are the most powerful CPU core currently offered by Arm. The chip will also include five of Arm's new Cortex-A725 power-efficiency CPU cores running with a clock speed of up to 2.25GHz. Lastly, there will be two Arm Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU cores running as fast as 1.75GHz.





The GPU on the Exynos 2500, the AMD Radeon-based Xclipse 950 GPU, will have an upgrade that adds two additional cores to the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) running at a clock speed of 1.30GHz. The AP is being built by Samsung Foundry using its 3nm process node which could be a problem. Not too long ago it was reported that the foundry's yield on its 3nm production was down to the 10% to 20% range which means that t oo many chips are coming through the manufacturing process defective





The low yield could lead Samsung to turn to another chip for the Galaxy S25 and+ in markets outside of the U.S., China, and Canada. In the latter three countries, we expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset to power all three phones in theseries. Everywhere else you should expect to see the Exynos 2500 AP or MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 AP running theand+. No matter where you are in the world, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.









While this sounds like the Exynos 2500 will sport a powerful CPU, keep in mind that the benchmark test was conducted on an Exynos Reference Design (ERD). This is a test platform used by Samsung to test the performance of a chip while it is still in the process of being developed. The ERD is not a mobile phone and the benchmark test doesn't necessarily indicate that the Exynos 2500 AP will be used on any of the Galaxy S25 series models.



