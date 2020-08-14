Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal, according to one user
Even more surprisingly, the user further detailed their experience in a blog post on Korean portal site Naver, explaining that they took the device to a Samsung service center to get it checked out. Much to their chagrin, the device was assessed as normal, and the user apparently received an official message from Samsung regarding the issue.
According to the message, the issue may occur when ambient moisture enters the device through pressure-regulating air vents, then condenses into fog when exposed to “extreme temperature changes”. Shockingly, the message also states that, due to the phenomenon being inherently natural, Samsung is not liable to provide repairs or replacements. Users are allegedly warned to simply avoid temperature contrasts when using the device.
As it stands, the issue does not seem to directly impair camera function, but it still renders any photos taken virtually unusable, as can be seen in the example photo below. The problem, if widespread and not a few isolated cases, is even more serious when considering that it affects all of the phone's lenses and cannot be solved by software updates.
One major point to note is that these reports are not yet officially substantiated. Samsung has not acknowledged the issue on any of its official platforms, and the alleged reply from the company is also yet to be confirmed. The PhoneArena team has reached out to Samsung and has yet to receive a response. As this is a developing issue, this article will be updated as relevant information arises.
