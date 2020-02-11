Your Galaxy S20 might become a portable Xbox
One curious thing that might be glanced over by many is the cooperation between Samsung and Microsoft to bring Xbox games to Galaxy devices. The announcement was focused on the port of the game Forza Street, which will be available on the Galaxy Store (not the Play Store!).
Using the Galaxy S20’s 5G capabilities (for low lag) and Microsoft’s experience with gaming platforms, the two companies want to bring “premium cloud-based game streaming experience” to Galaxy devices.
Exactly what will be Xbox and Samsung’s solution we’ll apparently find out later this year, without any further specifics for the time being. Perhaps with the release of the Galaxy Note 20 in August there will be more details about this upcoming gaming feature.
1 Comment
1. FreedaBees
Posts: 3; Member since: Mar 31, 2017
posted on 6 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):