Samsung Android Apps Games

Samsung announces end of service for the Samsung PlayGalaxy Link

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 17, 2020, 9:49 AM
Samsung announces end of service for the Samsung PlayGalaxy Link
It's not always announcements for new services that we hear about. This time, some fans of mobile gaming will most likely be disappointed to hear that Samsung’s gaming service, the Samsung PlayGalaxy Link, will be discontinued on March 27. Samsung has announced that the service has, unfortunately, reached its finish line.

Unlike other gaming services, such as Google Stadia, this one is not a cloud streaming service. It allows Samsung users to play their PC games on their Samsung smartphone. So it only gives access to games you already have on your computer, however, it’s still useful as it allows you to continue where you left on your PC on your Samsung device.

Samsung’s announcement mentions “internal policy changes” as a reason for the end of service, but does not elaborate on the topic. The company states that its resources will be focused on the next release of new products.

Most likely this change is linked to the new partnership with Microsoft’s Xbox and the “new products”, mentioned in the announcement, could be upcoming services that the two companies are working on.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless