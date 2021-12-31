Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update0
Which phones will get the January 2022 security update first?
Strangely enough, the mid-rangers will be the first to receive the update. The Galaxy A51 is the first phone to get it, followed by the Note series. No word on the S series getting the update yet but we reckon it won’t be long.
Here’s the list of all devices getting the January 2022 security update:
- Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUL3 (Released first in Malaysia and Russia)
- Galaxy Note 10/+ — N97xFXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N976BXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)
To check if the latest patch is available for download on your device, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Any pending updates that have not automatically downloaded will be listed there.
