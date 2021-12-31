Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.

Getting ahead of schedule is nothing new for Samsung, the company has been issuing these updates a few days early almost every month. No new features are expected with the January 2022 update but users should install it nevertheless, as security is getting more and more important on mobile devices.

Which phones will get the January 2022 security update first?


Strangely enough, the mid-rangers will be the first to receive the update. The Galaxy A51 is the first phone to get it, followed by the Note series. No word on the S series getting the update yet but we reckon it won’t be long.

Here’s the list of all devices getting the January 2022 security update:

  • Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUL3 (Released first in Malaysia and Russia)
  • Galaxy Note 10/+ — N97xFXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)
  • Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N976BXXU7GULD (Released first in Switzerland)

To check if the latest patch is available for download on your device, you can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Any pending updates that have not automatically downloaded will be listed there.

December security patch rolls out to Galaxy Z Flip 5G

