Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone download speed tests tip who makes the fastest 5G phone
After notching a stellar first quarter in terms of phone sales, Samsung is now again the world's biggest phone maker. While Apple recorded a big slump in iPhone sales in the January-March period, Samsung beat its own Q1 forecast of 53 million device shipments by the whopping 11.5 million extra units, riding on the wings of the S24 series' Galaxy AI marketing.
The AI-powered features of Samsung's newest flagship phone series, however, are not its only virtue. The newest 5G download speed tests by Ookla returned some very positive news for all current and future Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra owners.
Apple iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S23 download speeds
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem as found in the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that it brandishes in the US, the Galaxy S24 is now the fastest 5G phone in terms of download speeds.
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S23 vs iPhone speed tests
Not only that, but the Samsung Galaxy 24 series scooped up the fastest download speeds and lowest latency criteria for the quality of 5G connectivity as well. Samsung has long been at the forefront of cellular connectivity among phones sold in the US, and the S24 delivers in spades.
Ookla's key takeaways from the testing reveal a big 5G download speed bump for both the carrier networks, and the modern 5G flagships themselves:
- 5G speeds in the U.S. had an impressive showing across the board, with median 5G download speeds of at least 232.46 Mbps across all device families.
- The Samsung Galaxy S24 family led the way with an excellent median 5G download speed of 306.90 Mbps and the lowest median 5G multi-server latency at 45.71 ms.
- Users of the Galaxy S24 family enjoyed speeds roughly 75 Mbps faster than those on S22 models (232.46 Mbps) and approximately 65 Mbps faster than those on S23 devices (241.60 Mbps)
Apple, however, has now ditched the effort to create a 5G modem of its own as too complicated, and signed up a multi-year partnership with Qualcomm yet again. It also uses the Snapdragon X70 in its iPhones, and the 5G download tests here show that it is second in 5G connectivity command now, just after Samsung.
The other entrants in the quarter of fastest 5G phones are exclusively from Samsung, namely last year's Galaxy S23 family, and the S22 series before it. Only the Samsung Galaxy S24, however, managed to pass the 300 Mbps psychological as tested with the download speeds on the T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon networks in real-life scenarios.
