The AI-powered features of Samsung's newest flagship phone series, however, are not its only virtue. The newest 5G download speed tests by Ookla returned some very positive news for all current and future Galaxy S2 4, S24+, or S24 Ultra owners.





Apple iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S23 download speeds





Galaxy S24 is now the fastest 5G phone in terms of download speeds. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem as found in the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that it brandishes in the US, theis now the fastest 5G phone in terms of download speeds.









Not only that, but the Samsung Galaxy 24 series scooped up the fastest download speeds and lowest latency criteria for the quality of 5G connectivity as well. Samsung has long been at the forefront of cellular connectivity among phones sold in the US, and the S24 delivers in spades.





Ookla's key takeaways from the testing reveal a big 5G download speed bump for both the carrier networks, and the modern 5G flagships themselves:







Apple, however, has now ditched the effort to create a 5G modem of its own as too complicated, and signed up a multi-year partnership with Qualcomm yet again. It also uses the Snapdragon X70 in its iPhones, and the 5G download tests here show that it is second in 5G connectivity command now, just after Samsung.





Galaxy S23 family, and the S22 series before it. Only the The other entrants in the quarter of fastest 5G phones are exclusively from Samsung, namely last year'sfamily, and the S22 series before it. Only the Samsung Galaxy S24 , however, managed to pass the 300 Mbps psychological as tested with the download speeds on the T-Mobile , AT&T, or Verizon networks in real-life scenarios.