The Galaxy S20 series get RCS messaging on Windows 10’s Your Phone app

Proud to announce that we have partnered with the Samsung Messages team to bring RCS messaging support to #yourphone app via #linktowindows. Starting with the #galaxys20series you will be able to send and receive RCS texts from PC if your default SMS app is Samsung Messages! — Roberto Bojorquez [Microsoft] (@bojorchess) February 15, 2020





Only on the #galaxys20series right now. — Johan Laanstra (@jplaanstra) February 16, 2020





Rich Communication Service (or RCS) is a messaging service available for Android phones, using data connection instead of cellular connection to send and receive messages and providing an enriched texting experience for supported devices. It does not possess the limit of SMS of 160 characters and allows higher quality photos and videos to be sent or received, along with other interesting texting features.In a lot of ways, RCS can be considered as something similar to iMessage in regards to the features that improve upon the standard SMS service for texting.Now, in result of the collaboration between Microsoft and Samsung, RCS will be brought to the Your Phone app in Windows 10, but only if you are using a smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The Your Phone app allows you to sync your Android smartphone with your PC to manage notifications, texts and calls from your desktop.Roberto Bojorquez, Group Program Manager at Microsoft, announced on Twitter this Saturday that you will be able to send and receive RCS texts from your PC if your default SMS app is Samsung Messages and your phone is a part of the Galaxy S20 series. In the same tweet thread, Johan Laanstra, software engineer at Microsoft, confirmed the feature is only available for Galaxy S20 for now, excluding Samsung’s elegant foldable phone, the Z Flip, from the picture.Though it is unknown whether RCS on Your Phone will be available with other Samsung devices in the future, we are sure that the collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft is giving a lot of interesting results in terms of features and improvements. Some of them include pre-installed Microsoft apps on Samsung smartphones, OneDrive integration in the Samsung photo gallery app, and improved capabilities for Outlook for Android.