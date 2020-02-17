The Galaxy S20 series get RCS messaging on Windows 10’s Your Phone app
Now, in result of the collaboration between Microsoft and Samsung, RCS will be brought to the Your Phone app in Windows 10, but only if you are using a smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The Your Phone app allows you to sync your Android smartphone with your PC to manage notifications, texts and calls from your desktop.
Proud to announce that we have partnered with the Samsung Messages team to bring RCS messaging support to #yourphone app via #linktowindows. Starting with the #galaxys20series you will be able to send and receive RCS texts from PC if your default SMS app is Samsung Messages!— Roberto Bojorquez [Microsoft] (@bojorchess) February 15, 2020
Roberto Bojorquez, Group Program Manager at Microsoft, announced on Twitter this Saturday that you will be able to send and receive RCS texts from your PC if your default SMS app is Samsung Messages and your phone is a part of the Galaxy S20 series. In the same tweet thread, Johan Laanstra, software engineer at Microsoft, confirmed the feature is only available for Galaxy S20 for now, excluding Samsung’s elegant foldable phone, the Z Flip, from the picture.
Only on the #galaxys20series right now.— Johan Laanstra (@jplaanstra) February 16, 2020
Though it is unknown whether RCS on Your Phone will be available with other Samsung devices in the future, we are sure that the collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft is giving a lot of interesting results in terms of features and improvements. Some of them include pre-installed Microsoft apps on Samsung smartphones, OneDrive integration in the Samsung photo gallery app, and improved capabilities for Outlook for Android.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):