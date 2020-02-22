Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Unboxing
In our first encounter with the S20 Ultra, we also take the time to start and set-up the phone, as well as give you a quick first look at the Space Zoom camera and its capabilities for photo and video.
What's in the box of the Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Phone with pre-applied plastic screen protector
- 25-watt USB-C charger (black)
- USB-C to USB-C cable (black)
- USB-C in-ear headphones, tuned by AKG (black)
- A pair of large and small sized eartips for the headphones
- User manual
- SIM tool
- *Clear Case (might be included in some markets and not in others)
We are hard at work bringing you a breakdown of the most interesting features of the S20 Ultra. Expect to see camera comparisons, battery drain tests and an in-depth look at the phone shortly!
