Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Unboxing

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Feb 22, 2020, 1:28 PM
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra might just be the dream phone of 2020, but before we dive deeper in our testing, it's time to unbox it and see what you get included in the box.

In our first encounter with the S20 Ultra, we also take the time to start and set-up the phone, as well as give you a quick first look at the Space Zoom camera and its capabilities for photo and video.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves and start with the unboxing...

What's in the box of the Galaxy S20 Ultra


  • Phone with pre-applied plastic screen protector
  • 25-watt USB-C charger (black)
  • USB-C to USB-C cable (black)
  • USB-C in-ear headphones, tuned by AKG (black)
  • A pair of large and small sized eartips for the headphones 
  • User manual
  • SIM tool
  • *Clear Case (might be included in some markets and not in others)


We are hard at work bringing you a breakdown of the most interesting features of the S20 Ultra. Expect to see camera comparisons, battery drain tests and an in-depth look at the phone shortly!

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

