Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Unboxing





In our first encounter with the S20 Ultra, we also take the time to start and set-up the phone, as well as give you a quick first look at the Space Zoom camera and its capabilities for photo and video.





But let's not get ahead of ourselves and start with the unboxing...





What's in the box of the Galaxy S20 Ultra





Phone with pre-applied plastic screen protector

25-watt USB-C charger (black)

USB-C to USB-C cable (black)

USB-C in-ear headphones, tuned by AKG (black)

A pair of large and small sized eartips for the headphones

User manual

SIM tool

*Clear Case (might be included in some markets and not in others)









We are hard at work bringing you a breakdown of the most interesting features of the S20 Ultra. Expect to see camera comparisons, battery drain tests and an in-depth look at the phone shortly!





