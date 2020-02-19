iOS Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft teases three new features for the new Office mobile app

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 19, 2020, 3:30 PM
Microsoft teases three new features for the new Office mobile app
Microsoft announced earlier today its new Office app is available for Android and iOS. We're talking about the unified Office app that we already reported about a couple of days ago, so that's not really news.

What's interesting is that Microsoft's announcement contains information about features that are not yet available, but will be added in future updates. There are three major features that Microsoft plans to add to its new Office mobile app in the coming months: Word Dictation, Excel Cards View, and Outline to PowerPoint.

As the name suggests, Word Dictation lets users dictate documents, as well as use voice commands and toolbars to edit, format and add punctuation as needed. Excel Cards View that enables users to view and edit data in an Excel table row in a simpler, cleaner card format.

Last but not least, Outline to PowerPoint lets you write presentation content as a simple outline so that the app can turn it into a better-looking PowerPoint document with slides, styling, formatting, and iconography.

If you haven't yet checked out the new unified Office app, you can find it in the App Store and Google Play Store, depending on what device you're using.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

surethom
Reply

2. surethom

Posts: 1775; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

It's a pain that macros don't work on excel mobile.

posted on 1 hour ago

xanor26255
Reply

1. xanor26255

Posts: 31; Member since: 1 hour ago

Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet... Check The Details HERE.... w­w­w­.w­o­r­k­8­3­.c­o­m

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless