Microsoft teases three new features for the new Office mobile app
As the name suggests, Word Dictation lets users dictate documents, as well as use voice commands and toolbars to edit, format and add punctuation as needed. Excel Cards View that enables users to view and edit data in an Excel table row in a simpler, cleaner card format.
Last but not least, Outline to PowerPoint lets you write presentation content as a simple outline so that the app can turn it into a better-looking PowerPoint document with slides, styling, formatting, and iconography.
If you haven't yet checked out the new unified Office app, you can find it in the App Store and Google Play Store, depending on what device you're using.
