Microsoft teases three new features for the new Office mobile app

Word Dictation

Excel Cards View

Outline to PowerPoint

Microsoft announced earlier today its new Office app is available for Android and iOS. We're talking about the unified Office app that we already reported about a couple of days ago, so that's not really news.What's interesting is that Microsoft's announcement contains information about features that are not yet available, but will be added in future updates. There are three major features that Microsoft plans to add to its new Office mobile app in the coming months:, andAs the name suggests, Word Dictation lets users dictate documents, as well as use voice commands and toolbars to edit, format and add punctuation as needed. Excel Cards View that enables users to view and edit data in an Excel table row in a simpler, cleaner card format.Last but not least, Outline to PowerPoint lets you write presentation content as a simple outline so that the app can turn it into a better-looking PowerPoint document with slides, styling, formatting, and iconography.If you haven't yet checked out the new unified Office app, you can find it in the App Store and Google Play Store , depending on what device you're using.