5G is the future of connectivity and all the latest and greatest flagship come with 5G antennas. Needless to say, if you are about to splurge $1k+ on a smartphone, it had better be ready for the impending future, right?However, that future isn’t here just yet. Yes, you can get 5G reception… on a few spots of land across the US. So, do you need your phone to be constantly scanning for 5G signal? Probably not.If you want to try and save some battery, you can limit your brand-new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to only look for signals up to 4G LTE. Here’s how.Go to settings → Connections → Mobile networks → Network modeChoose 4G/3G/2G (auto connect).You are done. Just don’t forget to switch back to 5G whenever you are in an area with coverage so you can make use of those sweet, sweet fast download speeds.