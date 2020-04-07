Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G render and price leak ahead of official launch

by Cosmin Vasile
Apr 07, 2020, 3:02 PM
Samsung is about to launch a 5G variant of the Galaxy A71 mid-ranger, and even if the plan is to initially introduce the phone in China, we do not doubt that it will be made available in other countries.

As far as the specs and looks go, don't expect too many changes over the regular version. The official render leaked by Evan Blass suggests that it will be very hard to differentiate them. The same goes for most of the specs, as the only differences involve the chipset used and possibly the battery.

The 5G-enabled Galaxy A71 will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 980 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Also, China's certification site TENAA suggests the Galaxy A71 5G will be powered by a 4,370 mAh battery, which is a bit of a surprise considering the regular model has a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery.

When it comes to price, things are a bit tricky. We don't have any confirmation yet, but rumor has it that Samsung will sell the Galaxy A71 5G in China for 3,500 CNY, the equivalent of around $500. Of course, prices will be different in other regions, but not by much.

As seen in the picture above, the smartphone will be available in Blue, Black and White colors. The price mentioned is for the 8/128GB variant, but just so you know, the regular model includes a 6/128GB model as well. The only thing that remains to determine is when exactly plans to launch the Galaxy A71 5G, but judging by the number of leaks, it shouldn't be too long now.

