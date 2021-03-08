Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's popular Galaxy A50 is getting updated to Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 08, 2021, 7:28 AM
Samsung's popular Galaxy A50 is getting updated to Android 11
Samsung updated the incredibly popular Galaxy A50 to Android 10 nearly one year ago, but those who still use the device are in for another big surprise. The South Korean company is now rolling out yet another important update for the Galaxy A50, Android 11.

SamMobile reports new firmware version A505FDDU7CUBC for Galaxy A50 is now available for download. The Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update includes the March security patch and weighs in at nearly 1.9GB.

The update brings important visual changes that involve the Home screen and quick panel. Also, many performance improvements have been included too, which will help apps run quicker and reduce battery consumption.

Keep in mind that after the update, you will no longer be able to use Wi-Fi Direct to send files to other devices, although you can still receive files using Wi-Fi Direct. Thanks to One UI 3, you'll now be able to use Nearby Share to send files to other devices. Also, Samsung mentions that some apps might require to be updated separately after the Android 11 update.

Since Samsung has just kicked off the Galaxy A50 Android 11 rollout, we don't know when it will be available for everyone or which countries will get it first, so you might as well tap that Software update button and see whether or not it's available for you.

Related phones

Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A50 View Full specs

User Score:

7.5
$350 Samsung $175 eBay $320 Target
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 25 MP (Triple camera) 25 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's next event might clash with the OnePlus 9 announcement
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 event date is now official, as is the Hasselblad camera tie-up
Popular stories
Tipster says Samsung will unveil two new watches earlier than expected; here's why it is rushing
Popular stories
The date of Google's next Pixel phone event may have just leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless