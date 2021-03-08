Samsung's popular Galaxy A50 is getting updated to Android 11
SamMobile reports new firmware version A505FDDU7CUBC for Galaxy A50 is now available for download. The Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update includes the March security patch and weighs in at nearly 1.9GB.
Keep in mind that after the update, you will no longer be able to use Wi-Fi Direct to send files to other devices, although you can still receive files using Wi-Fi Direct. Thanks to One UI 3, you'll now be able to use Nearby Share to send files to other devices. Also, Samsung mentions that some apps might require to be updated separately after the Android 11 update.
Since Samsung has just kicked off the Galaxy A50 Android 11 rollout, we don't know when it will be available for everyone or which countries will get it first, so you might as well tap that Software update button and see whether or not it's available for you.