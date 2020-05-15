Samsung Galaxy A21s promises premium features without the price tag
Although there's no price mentioned in the official announcement, Samsung promises the Galaxy A21s will offer premium features at an affordable price. And judging by the infographic published by Samsung, it might be true.
The first thing you notice when you hold a smartphone in hand is the display. Despite the rather low HD+ resolution, we're happy that Samsung has decided to include a massive 6.5-inch Infinity-O display.
Massive display, holographic design
Unlike many other Android smartphones out there, the Galaxy A21s doesn't really scream “symmetry” due to the camera hole in the display being positioned to the left upper corner, but that's probably something that only those suffering from OCD will hate.
Speaking of the backside, Samsung Galaxy A21s features a quad-camera setup that includes 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP in-depth sensors. Also, for those who love taking selfies, the Galaxy A21s might be the perfect budget-friendly solution thanks to the 13-megapixel front-facing camera.
Three variants, four color options
Moving on to the hardware aspect, the Galaxy A21s is certainly impressive considering that it's an affordable device. The phone is equipped with a 2GHz octa-core processor, possibly manufactured in-house. The name of the chipset isn't mentioned, but rumor has it the Galaxy A21s packs an Exynos 850 processor inside.
As far as the amount of memory goes, there will be three Galaxy A21s variants available in select countries: 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The good news is all three will come with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).
Another major selling point could be the huge 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. If the massive battery won't get you through the day, at least you'll be able to charge it very fast. Still, there aren't too many components that require a lot of energy, so users should get at least two days of heavy usage, at least at the beginning.
Price and availability
Now that we've told you everything you need to know about Samsung's new Galaxy A21s, let's see when you would be able to get one and how much it will cost. Well, we do know that the Galaxy A21s will hit the shelves on June 19, but there's no mention of price tag yet. That piece of information is still under wraps, although Samsung says the price will vary by country.
The same goes for the color options, apparently. Samsung Galaxy A21s will be available in black, white, blue, and red, but some of these colors will only sell in select countries.
According to one of our previous reports, Samsung Galaxy A21s will be priced at €200 in Europe, but as far as the US price goes, your guess is just as good as ours. The European price equates to around $215, but Samsung might round it down to $200, we'll just have to wait and see which US carriers will pick this one up.