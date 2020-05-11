More Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak, showing screen size, budget specs, and a big battery
In addition, thanks to the render by leaker Evan Blass seen above, we have a good idea of the upcoming mid-ranger's design, including its pill-shaped back camera module, the standard fingerprint sensor on its back, and its asymmetrical front, due to a larger chin.
Now, SamMobile has confirmed some additional specs about the phone trough Google Play Console and Android Enterprise listings, which show that the Galaxy A21s will have an IPS LCD 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and will be running Android 10, possibly with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top.
As a mid-ranger, it's also reasonable to expect that it will still have a headphone jack, while a microSD card slot for storage expansion is almost certain.
There are no confirmed announcement or launch dates, though Samsung is reportedly expected to release it either next month or soon after.