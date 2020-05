More Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak, showing screen size, budget specs, and a big battery

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is to be another mid-range offering from the South Korean giant, expected soon. In January of this year, reports surrounding it suggested that it had received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications and had passed the FCC, while last week an entire promotional video about it had leaked, focusing on its camera capabilities, appearing to be rather impressive for a lower mid-range device.We know from prior information that the Samsung Galaxy A21s may be powered by the Exynos 850 processor and have 3GB of RAM with up to 64GB of storage, and a quad-camera setup with its main camera at 48-megapixels, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro, while the punch-hole selfie camera is expected to be around 13-megapixels. The A21s is also to feature a rather large 5,000mAh battery.In addition, thanks to the render by leaker Evan Blass seen above, we have a good idea of the upcoming mid-ranger's design, including its pill-shaped back camera module, the standard fingerprint sensor on its back, and its asymmetrical front, due to a larger chin.Now, SamMobile has confirmed some additional specs about the phone trough Google Play Console and Android Enterprise listings, which show that the Galaxy A21s will have an IPS LCD 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and will be running Android 10, possibly with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top.As a mid-ranger, it's also reasonable to expect that it will still have a headphone jack, while a microSD card slot for storage expansion is almost certain.There are no confirmed announcement or launch dates, though Samsung is reportedly expected to release it either next month or soon after.