Samsung Galaxy A21 leaks in full 360-degree glory
The new render confirmed what we already knew about the design of the Galaxy A21. The phone features a modern, almost bezel-less, Infinity-O display with a selfie-camera cutout in the upper left corner. There’s a thicker chin, though, but the design is impressive given the phone’s price tier. Even more impressive is the quad-camera setup on the back. The exact specs of the snappers are not clear yet, but we expect the typical setup of an ultra-wide-angle camera, a dedicated depth sensor, and either a macro camera or telephoto shooter.
Exynos 7904 chipset will power the device. This SoC was previously used inside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A40. There will be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. A large 4,000mAh battery will ensure a long time away from the charger, especially given the mid-range chipset used. According to previous information, Samsung Galaxy A21 will be sold in the US, but we’ll have to wait for more details on this.