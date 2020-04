Samsung Galaxy A21 leaks in full 360-degree glory

When we think of a budget phone, we usually have a Chinese name in mind, but Samsung has been very successful with the entry-level models of its A-series. Galaxy A10 was the best-selling budget smartphone of 2019 and even made it to the list of all-time top-selling phones in the world. The bigger sibling in the line, the Galaxy A20 , also enjoyed a warm reception tilting the scales toward a possible successor.Images of the Galaxy A21 first surfaced early last month, when a leaked press render showed the phone’s front and back. Now we got to enjoy a 360-degrees animated spin of the phone, courtesy of evleaks . The famous leaker Evan Blass posted the render on his Patreon page, giving us more details and a side-view, showing the three physical buttons of the Galaxy A21, two Volume, and one Power button.The new render confirmed what we already knew about the design of the Galaxy A21. The phone features a modern, almost bezel-less, Infinity-O display with a selfie-camera cutout in the upper left corner. There’s a thicker chin, though, but the design is impressive given the phone’s price tier. Even more impressive is the quad-camera setup on the back. The exact specs of the snappers are not clear yet, but we expect the typical setup of an ultra-wide-angle camera, a dedicated depth sensor, and either a macro camera or telephoto shooter.Exynos 7904 chipset will power the device. This SoC was previously used inside the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A40 . There will be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. A large 4,000mAh battery will ensure a long time away from the charger, especially given the mid-range chipset used. According to previous information, Samsung Galaxy A21 will be sold in the US, but we’ll have to wait for more details on this.