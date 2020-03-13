Samsung Android

Samsung quietly unveils the budget-friendly Galaxy A11

Mar 13, 2020, 6:39 PM
Samsung quietly unveils the budget-friendly Galaxy A11
Samsung hasn't yet officially launched the Galaxy A11, a budget-friendly smartphone that we heard about earlier this month. However, the South Korean company listed the device on its official website, so it's safe to say that the Galaxy A11 will hit the shelves very soon.

The only things that remain to determine are when and where it will be available, as well as how much it will cost. We do know just about everything else about the Galaxy A11 and we also have a set of nice pictures showing the phone from all angles courtesy to Samsung.

First off, the Galaxy A11 will be equipped with an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. This is likely to be a MediaTek or Exynos chipset, not one made by Qualcomm. Then, there seem to be two variants based on the amount of memory: 2GB and 3GB. Both versions will pack 32GB expandable storage and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

Since it's a budget-friendly phone, Samsung is not using an AMOLED display, but a 6.4-inch TFT screen that features HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution. If you're obsessed with geometry, you should know that the hole in the display is positioned on the left upper side, not in the middle.

The rest of the phone's specs are similarly decent and include a triple camera setup (13MP+5MP+2MP), a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

One thing that's missing from the specs sheet is the Android version, but we can safely assume it will come out with Android 10. It's also worth noting that the Galaxy A11 will be available in four different colors: Black, Blue, Red, and White.


