Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 23, 2020, 8:54 AM
Samsung Galaxy A11 reportedly packs triple camera, huge battery
Samsung has already unveiled two new Galaxy A series phones this year – the A51 and A71, but these aren't the only mid-range devices the South Korean company plans to launch in the first half of the year.

SamMobile reports yet another Galaxy A series phone is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, the Galaxy A11. The phone has been certified by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) with model number SM-A115F and it's likely to be one of the cheapest Galaxy A series phones launched this year.

However, the Galaxy A11 will be a major upgrade over the A10 model, which is considered the less-featured Galaxy A series phone. For starters, the Galaxy A11 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/626 processor, which should be more powerful and more efficient than the Exynos 7884 chipset inside the A10.

Another major selling point will be the huge 4,000 mAh battery, which isn't really an upgrade over the A10, but it's still a great feature to have. The triple camera setup though is indeed an important improvement over the A10's single main camera.

Other highlights of the Galaxy A11 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage and Android 10. The phone will be available in four colors: black, blue, red, and white.

