Samsung Galaxy A11 reportedly packs triple camera, huge battery
However, the Galaxy A11 will be a major upgrade over the A10 model, which is considered the less-featured Galaxy A series phone. For starters, the Galaxy A11 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/626 processor, which should be more powerful and more efficient than the Exynos 7884 chipset inside the A10.
Another major selling point will be the huge 4,000 mAh battery, which isn't really an upgrade over the A10, but it's still a great feature to have. The triple camera setup though is indeed an important improvement over the A10's single main camera.
Other highlights of the Galaxy A11 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 2GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage and Android 10. The phone will be available in four colors: black, blue, red, and white.
