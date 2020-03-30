Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) starts getting Android 10 update
There’s no information on the full list of changes, but the update should bring lots of improvement to the interface like updated gesture navigation, less-distracting notifications, support for Dark mode in more apps, and various accessibility features. This will be the last big update for the Galaxy A9 (2018) though, according to Samsung’s policies. Users will continue to receive security updates for another year, and then only the critical bug fixes will find their way to the phone.
SamMobile reports that the update is now rolling out in Poland with a release in other countries to follow soon.