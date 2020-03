Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) starts getting Android 10 update

Good news for Galaxy fans out there – Samsung is bringing Android 10 to its first quad-camera phone – the Galaxy A9 (2018) . Released back in November 2018, the phone featured a vertical strip with four cameras on the back – a 24MP main camera, 10MP telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a depth sensor.Even though the phone appeared to be feature-packed, users lamented the old software and poor camera performance. These problems were alleviated to some extent with the Android 9 Pie update last year, and now, the Galaxy A9 (2018) will hop on the Android 10 and OneUI 2.0 bandwagon.There’s no information on the full list of changes, but the update should bring lots of improvement to the interface like updated gesture navigation, less-distracting notifications, support for Dark mode in more apps, and various accessibility features. This will be the last big update for the Galaxy A9 (2018) though, according to Samsung’s policies. Users will continue to receive security updates for another year, and then only the critical bug fixes will find their way to the phone.SamMobile reports that the update is now rolling out in Poland with a release in other countries to follow soon.