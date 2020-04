Samsung launches Fortnite sweepstakes: win $100 worth of Samsung Rewards points

Open Galaxy Store on your Samsung smartphone, tap on the navigation on the top left, and click on “Promotions” Tap on the Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 promo ad Check the box to opt-in to the sweepstakes at Galaxy Store Download the game or open Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 and make an in-game purchase

Along with the launch of Note 9, Samsung has decided to focus on the gaming capabilities of its flagships. Well, that's a bit of a stretch considering that the first gaming phones were just traditional high-end smartphones with a handful of gimmicks.Samsung has a different approach though, one that doesn't necessarily focus on its phones' capabilities, but rather on what you can get for free if you're a gamer and use one of the company's products.Indicative of Samsung's approach towards mobile gaming is this week's announcement aimed at customers who own Galaxy smartphones. Starting this weekend and until May 10, Fortnite players can enter into the sweepstakes offered by Samsung by making an in-game purchase, or, by emailing in their entry to win.The prize is $100 worth of Samsung Rewards points, which can be used toward the purchase of in-app items and content in Galaxy Store as well as products on Samsung.com/Shop and through the Shop Samsung app. On top of that, gamers will also receive an additional $5 in Samsung Rewards points at Samsung Rewards until April 30.Here is how you can enter the sweepstakes:Keep in mind that purchases using Samsung Rewards points will not earn you an entry into the sweepstakes. Also, you can have multiple entries, but you can only earn one per day. Samsung revealed that a total of 1,500 gamers will win 20,000 Samsung Rewards points each. They will be notified via email this summer.