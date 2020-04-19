Samsung launches Fortnite sweepstakes: win $100 worth of Samsung Rewards points
Samsung has a different approach though, one that doesn't necessarily focus on its phones' capabilities, but rather on what you can get for free if you're a gamer and use one of the company's products.
Here is how you can enter the sweepstakes:
- Open Galaxy Store on your Samsung smartphone, tap on the navigation on the top left, and click on “Promotions”
- Tap on the Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 promo ad
- Check the box to opt-in to the sweepstakes at Galaxy Store
- Download the game or open Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 and make an in-game purchase
Keep in mind that purchases using Samsung Rewards points will not earn you an entry into the sweepstakes. Also, you can have multiple entries, but you can only earn one per day. Samsung revealed that a total of 1,500 gamers will win 20,000 Samsung Rewards points each. They will be notified via email this summer.