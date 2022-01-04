Notification Center

Russia mandates local TV channels to be included in Netflix subscriptions

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Russia mandates local TV channels to be included in Netflix subscriptions
The new year starts with another standoff between Russia and big tech companies - the country has a very interesting law that is expected to take effect from March 2022. According to this law that was crafted back in 2020, Netflix and other streaming platforms will be required to include local TV channels in their content.

The news was first published by The Moscow Times and quickly circled around the globe, causing a wave of concern. Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor mandates every streaming service operating on Russian soil to include no less than 20 Russian channels to subscribers.

What’s even more polarizing is the fact that Russia wants streaming content to comply with local laws, meaning no “extremist” content, or LGBT movies and shows. According to the law, the new regulation applies to streaming services with more than 100,000 daily subscribers, which includes platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and potentially Apple+, although the latter doesn’t disclose its subscriber numbers.

This is not the first time Russia has tried to twist the arm of tech companies. Back in November, the same regulator required big tech companies to open offices in the country in order to continue operation on Russian soil.

Read More:
Russia fines Apple $12 million for antitrust violation
Apple suing Russia over a ruling forcing it to allow alternative payments for apps

