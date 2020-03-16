Researchers hack Siri and Google Assistant using ultrasonic waves

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 16, 2020, 10:25 AM
Researchers hack Siri and Google Assistant using ultrasonic waves
If you think your AI assistant answers only to you, think twice! Researchers at the Michigan State University College of Engineering have demonstrated a clever way to make smartphone assistants execute malicious commands issued by hackers, Tech Xplore reports. By using ultrasound frequencies inaudible to the human ear, scientists tricked the assistants into obeying their commands. As it turns out, smartphones’ microphones can detect sound way above human hearing, and these ultrasonic waves can activate Siri or Google Assistant.

What’s even more alarming is that a similar vulnerability was discovered almost 3 years ago by a team from Zhejiang University. Using only simple, 3$ worth of additional hardware, the Chinese scientists were able to translate voice commands to ultrasound and activate Siri and Alexa on various devices, calling the vulnerability DolphinAttack (after dolphins using ultrasound for navigation). The team from Michigan used a piezoelectric element instead (converting electricity to ultrasound), but the basic principle remains the same. These ultrasonic waves can be sent through hard surfaces like metal, wood or glass at distances up to 30 feet. The new method is dubbed “SurfingAtttack”.



This unpatched vulnerability can easily let hackers send different commands to your phone and make it do… well, bad things. They can use Siri to call your friends, steal your 2FA codes, cancel meetings or in theory even ask for money. If your phone is locked though, and you use a fingerprint or a FaceID for authentication, things become less dramatic. Researchers have tested the SurfingAttack hack with 17 phone models and 15 of them proved susceptible. Among them were four iPhones; the 5, 5s, 6 and X; the first three Google Pixels; the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S9.

It’s really strange that manufacturers left this door open for so long, but there’s an easy way to protect yourself against SurferAttack - according to the scientists, simply putting a soft material under your phone when you place it on hard surfaces in public will protect it from malicious ultrasonic influence.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless