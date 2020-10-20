iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Xiaomi

Redmi might be working on a mini smartphone to counter the iPhone 12 mini

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 20, 2020, 2:23 AM

The iPhone 12 mini seems to be the compact 5G phone fans of smaller devices have been waiting for. With its A14 Bionic chip and iPhone 12 design, this compact smartphone might be a win for Apple. Now, it seems that it may bring the trend of compact phones back to life, as TechRadar now reports that Redmi might be working on a compact smartphone as well.

Lu Weibing, Redmi’s General Manager in China, posted on China-based website Weibo what seems like a teaser, for a new Redmi phone to counter the iPhone 12 mini. He stated, “Redmi wants to produce a mini, but the battery capacity/life will be sacrificed a lot...”. It might be possible his post does not tease a new upcoming smartphone, but it might as well mean the China-based company is actively trying to figure out how to make a good compact phone without sacrificing battery life.

Actually, making a small phone with great battery life can be a challenging task, and manufacturers need to opt in for small components even in the camera and loudspeaker departments. It seems that Apple has figured out how to make the iPhone 12 mini experience good, although we have to see for ourselves when we get to test it, still, its battery is smaller than the battery cells of the rest of the iPhone 12 series.

We don’t have other information about the alleged compact Redmi at the moment.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Pixel 5 vs Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8T: Camera Comparison!
Popular stories
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 series exorbitant prices revealed
Popular stories
Demand for 5G iPhone 12/Pro higher than expected; could best iPhone 11 series

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones
Popular stories
iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones
Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is
Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless