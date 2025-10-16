Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak

kfengler
kfengler
Arena Apprentice
• 21h ago

I like the looks of the S26 Ultra, but nothing about the changes will make me trade my S25 Ultra. There aren't enough internal improvements that will make a difference to me and how use my S25.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 21h ago
↵kfengler said:

I like the looks of the S26 Ultra, but nothing about the changes will make me trade my S25 Ultra. There aren't enough internal improvements that will make a difference to me and how use my S25.

I always think that the iterations are for those upgrading from 2 year old or older devices.

corvette72778
corvette72778
Arena Apprentice
• 20h ago

I don't know why Samsung wants to copy every other phone maker with the clone design. It's ugly. Why not go with the iconic rectangular design with curved edges/sides? Someone can be across the room with a Note 10 Plus - S24 Ultra and you know what phone it is.

stolerik
stolerik
Arena Apprentice
• 8h ago
Why I Don't Upgrade My Phone Annually



​I simply don't see the need to upgrade my smartphone every year, which is why I typically wait several years between purchases. My main reasoning is the increasingly minimal hardware changes in the latest models. Year after year, the performance improvements are often negligible in real-world use, offering very little benefit over a phone that's two or even three years old. Instead of significant technological leaps, much of the marketing and development seems centered around minor aesthetic tweaks and new color options. While a refreshed design or a unique color is nice, it certainly isn't a compelling reason for me to spend hundreds of dollars on a new device when my current one is still perfectly functional and handles everything I need it to.



BOS74
BOS74
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago

I've had the S23 Ultra since launch and I still don't see the need to upgrade. Maybe after the S26 series I MIGHT upgrade to the S27 Ultra. Then and only then will it be worth it from a spec standpoint. I love the design of my S23 Ultra.

