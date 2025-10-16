Home Discussions You are here Discussion - The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 16, 2025, 3:16 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. kfengler Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... I like the looks of the S26 Ultra, but nothing about the changes will make me trade my S25 Ultra. There aren't enough internal improvements that will make a difference to me and how use my S25. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 21h ago ↵kfengler said: I like the looks of the S26 Ultra, but nothing about the changes will make me trade my S25 Ultra. There aren't enough internal improvements that will make a difference to me and how use my S25. ... I always think that the iterations are for those upgrading from 2 year old or older devices. Like 1 Reactions All Quote corvette72778 Arena Apprentice • 20h ago ... I don't know why Samsung wants to copy every other phone maker with the clone design. It's ugly. Why not go with the iconic rectangular design with curved edges/sides? Someone can be across the room with a Note 10 Plus - S24 Ultra and you know what phone it is. Like 2 Reactions All Quote stolerik Arena Apprentice • 8h ago ... Why I Don't Upgrade My Phone AnnuallyI simply don't see the need to upgrade my smartphone every year, which is why I typically wait several years between purchases. My main reasoning is the increasingly minimal hardware changes in the latest models. Year after year, the performance improvements are often negligible in real-world use, offering very little benefit over a phone that's two or even three years old. Instead of significant technological leaps, much of the marketing and development seems centered around minor aesthetic tweaks and new color options. While a refreshed design or a unique color is nice, it certainly isn't a compelling reason for me to spend hundreds of dollars on a new device when my current one is still perfectly functional and handles everything I need it to. Like Reactions All Quote BOS74 Arena Apprentice • 1h ago ... I've had the S23 Ultra since launch and I still don't see the need to upgrade. Maybe after the S26 series I MIGHT upgrade to the S27 Ultra. Then and only then will it be worth it from a spec standpoint. I love the design of my S23 Ultra. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
I like the looks of the S26 Ultra, but nothing about the changes will make me trade my S25 Ultra. There aren't enough internal improvements that will make a difference to me and how use my S25.