iPhone users are getting wrongfully banned by Pokemon GO
It's not the first time that Niantic wrongfully bans many of its Pokemon GO players, which makes the issue even worse. NintendoLife reports that many of those who've been temporarily banned by Niantic have taken it to Reddit to express their frustrations.
I was given a strike ban last week. I attempted to appeal it to no success. For some reason, I feel like the people at Niantic support had no interest in helping me, or they were just a bunch of bots... This morning was supposed to be the end of my ban and I was pretty excited to start catching Pokémon again. My ban was lifted for about an hour or so UNTIL I got to work and opened the app and saw that I had ANOTHER First Strike Ban.
One of the many popular Pokemon GO streamers who goes by the Twitter handle @WhyldeGamer has been banned too, but thanks to their many followers the ban was reversed after about a week.
Typically, when Pokemon GO players get their first strike ban, they receive a notification that tells them the system has detected activity on their accounts that “indicate they are using modified client software or unauthorized third-party software,” which violates the company's Terms of Service.
Unfortunately, even though these iPhone players who are getting first strike bans didn't use any third-party software, the system sees them as cheaters. What's worse is Pokemon GO support doesn't show any interest in helping any of these players, so if you find yourself in such a situation, the only thing you can do is wait for Niantic to patch up their servers.
