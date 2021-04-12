Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Games

iPhone users are getting wrongfully banned by Pokemon GO

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 12, 2021, 11:07 PM
iPhone users are getting wrongfully banned by Pokemon GO
It looks like Niantic, the studio behind Pokemon GO, is in a little bit of trouble once again. The company has started to mistakenly ban many iPhone players and support doesn't seem to have any interest in helping those affected by the banhammer.

It's not the first time that Niantic wrongfully bans many of its Pokemon GO players, which makes the issue even worse. NintendoLife reports that many of those who've been temporarily banned by Niantic have taken it to Reddit to express their frustrations.

I was given a strike ban last week. I attempted to appeal it to no success. For some reason, I feel like the people at Niantic support had no interest in helping me, or they were just a bunch of bots... This morning was supposed to be the end of my ban and I was pretty excited to start catching Pokémon again. My ban was lifted for about an hour or so UNTIL I got to work and opened the app and saw that I had ANOTHER First Strike Ban.

One of the many popular Pokemon GO streamers who goes by the Twitter handle @WhyldeGamer has been banned too, but thanks to their many followers the ban was reversed after about a week.

Typically, when Pokemon GO players get their first strike ban, they receive a notification that tells them the system has detected activity on their accounts that “indicate they are using modified client software or unauthorized third-party software,” which violates the company's Terms of Service.

Unfortunately, even though these iPhone players who are getting first strike bans didn't use any third-party software, the system sees them as cheaters. What's worse is Pokemon GO support doesn't show any interest in helping any of these players, so if you find yourself in such a situation, the only thing you can do is wait for Niantic to patch up their servers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless