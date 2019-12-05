Pokemon GO special event announced for this week

Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 05, 2019, 1:26 AM
The newest Pokemon GO event is all about evolution. Developer Niantic has just announced that starting today, December 5, it will run a special Evolution Event in Pokemon GO, which will offer Trainers the chance to catch special 'mons, as well as many bonuses.

From today that until December 12, Pokemon that evolve in unique ways such as Onix, Eevee, Roselia, and Burmy, will be appearing more often in the wild, in raids, and in Field Research. Also, Trainers can now take on raids against Pokemon with unique Evolutions, like Lickitung, Scyther, Togetic, and Ralts.

Trainers can find more than 2 km Eggs that will hatch into Pokemon such as Tyroge, Feebas, Burmy, and Happiny. There will also be event-specific Field Research tasks available to everyone, which will reward Evolution items that can help evolve certain Pokemon.

As far as the bonuses go, throughout the Evolution Event, the following benefits will be up for grabs: all Lure Modules will last one hour, 2x XP when evolving Pokemon, and Evolution items from raids.

Speaking of raids, a new Evolution Event Raid will go live on December 7 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm in your local time zone. The raid features encounters with various Pokemon and will offer Raid Passes:

  • Encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in one-star raids.
  • Encounter Ivysaur, Charmeleon, and Wartortle in two-star raids.
  • Encounter Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in four-star raids.
  • Receive up to five additional Raid Passes during the Raid Day time period when you spin a Photo Disc at a Gym. These Raid Passes will not be available after the event period is over. You cannot hold more than one Raid Pass at once.

According to Niantic, the Evolution Event will end on December 12 at 1:00 pm PST (GMT -8), but some of the activities will be available only for a limited time, such as the Evolution Event Raid.

