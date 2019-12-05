Pokemon GO special event announced for this week
Trainers can find more than 2 km Eggs that will hatch into Pokemon such as Tyroge, Feebas, Burmy, and Happiny. There will also be event-specific Field Research tasks available to everyone, which will reward Evolution items that can help evolve certain Pokemon.
Speaking of raids, a new Evolution Event Raid will go live on December 7 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm in your local time zone. The raid features encounters with various Pokemon and will offer Raid Passes:
- Encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in one-star raids.
- Encounter Ivysaur, Charmeleon, and Wartortle in two-star raids.
- Encounter Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in four-star raids.
- Receive up to five additional Raid Passes during the Raid Day time period when you spin a Photo Disc at a Gym. These Raid Passes will not be available after the event period is over. You cannot hold more than one Raid Pass at once.
According to Niantic, the Evolution Event will end on December 12 at 1:00 pm PST (GMT -8), but some of the activities will be available only for a limited time, such as the Evolution Event Raid.
