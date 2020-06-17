iOS Android Games

New Pokemon mobile games are not about catching monsters

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 17, 2020, 7:26 PM
New Pokemon mobile games are not about catching monsters
The Pokemon Company is hard at work to bring fans more ways they can interact with their favorite little monsters, Pokemon. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented millions of Pokemon players to continue to play the AR game due to obvious reasons, but that's about to change.

No, you won't be able to capture Pokemon while you're self-isolating, but you can very well play another type of game that involves Pokemon. It's not the same thing, but it promises to be just as entertaining.

Pokemon Cafe Mix is a brand-new game that will launch on Android and iOS devices on June 23. It's a match-3 type of game in the same vein as Candy Crush, only this time you'll have to complete puzzles by linking together Pokemon icons.

As the name suggests, you'll be stepping into the shoes of a cafe owner who serves treats to Pokemon. As you continue to serve treats to your customers, you will be able to befriend and recruit your favorite Pokemon, as well as expand the cafe and add new business opportunities.



But that's not the only game The Pokemon Company plans to release this month. In fact, the next one is already available for download if you want to try it out. Pokemon Smile is an educational game aimed at very young audiences, which encourages teeth brushing.

Unlike Pokemon Cafe Mix, Pokemon Smile is taking advantage of your phone's AR functionality, and will even take snapshots while your kid is brushing teeth. It's completely free via the Google Play Store and App Store and it doesn't feature any ads.

