New Pokemon mobile games are not about catching monsters
No, you won't be able to capture Pokemon while you're self-isolating, but you can very well play another type of game that involves Pokemon. It's not the same thing, but it promises to be just as entertaining.
But that's not the only game The Pokemon Company plans to release this month. In fact, the next one is already available for download if you want to try it out. Pokemon Smile is an educational game aimed at very young audiences, which encourages teeth brushing.
Unlike Pokemon Cafe Mix, Pokemon Smile is taking advantage of your phone's AR functionality, and will even take snapshots while your kid is brushing teeth. It's completely free via the Google Play Store and App Store and it doesn't feature any ads.