Pixel phones to get ultra low power mode, new code suggests
It’s not clear what features will be cut for the sake of battery or which devices will get the feature when. The Pixel 4 seems to be the surest bet so far, but ultra-low power mode could make its debut on the Pixel 4a or even the Pixel 5 as well.
Given the fact that Samsung, Huawei, and other major OEMs already offer proprietary software hacks for getting the most out of your power cell, it’s also likely that this new feature may only be intended for Pixel phones, not the next version of Android in general.
Overall, battery saving techniques seem pretty robust in the industry already, so it's interesting to see the Pixel maker taking another shot at it. On the other hand, software optimization is very much Google’s forte, so this might signal some powerful advancements in this area. Hopefully so, because Pixels could really use another edge against everything else in the crowded market.
