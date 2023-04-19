Amazon leaks the price for Google's "Pixel Tablet Charging Dock"
Google has already told everyone that it will be releasing its first tablet this year, and we think there is a really good chance that will happen during the company's annual Google I/O developer conference, in May. There is one more product that is meant to go alongside the Google Pixel Tablet, and that is the “Standalone Charging Dock.”
The leak was first spotted by the folks at 9to5Toys, who caught glimpse of a listing on Amazon for the upcoming Google product. 9to5Google, on the other hand, point out that the Technical Details for the device state its series is "Korlan", which is the same codename Google has used so far to name the Pixel Tablet charging dock.
The Hazel color option also seems to match well with one of the color options the Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to come in. The other one is dubbed Chalk, which stands for white.
Interestingly, rumors were pointing at two versions of the Pixel Tablet Charging Dock, one with a speaker and one without, but this Amazon listing is showing only one option. Given that it was probably a mistake, though, we can't know for sure just yet.
The listing says the dock will release on May 10th, so we can be almost sure that it will be during Google's I/O event, and the same is true for the Pixel Tablet.
Unsurprisingly, there was no information about what these devices would cost once they come out, and that continues to be the case for the Pixel Tablet. The charging dock, however, is a different story, as its alleged retail price just leaked. If the information is legit, we are looking at a price tag of $129.
The dock itself is meant to serve as a wireless charger, which the Pixel Tablet would snap onto horizontally and vertically, practically making it a smart home display. It will also improve the sound of whatever is playing from the tablet, as the dock comes with a speaker inside.
