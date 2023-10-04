Pixel 8: What's in the box?
1
The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have officially hit the scene and are available for pre-order. If you're eager to snag one and curious about what comes with your new phone, then you're in for a treat as we delve into the contents of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro boxes, which, by the way, are completely plastic-free.
The power adapter seems to be playing hide-and-seek these days, and it is so good that it is nowhere to be found. You probably expect to get one with your brand new $700+ smartphone, but no, you won’t. You'll have to purchase one separately or reuse the one from your previous device.
The move towards accepting USB-C as a global standard aims for versatility, allowing one adapter to work across multiple devices—an eco-friendly choice in the long run.
Google has skipped the extras like a case or headphones in the box. However, if you jump on the Pixel 8 pre-order, you'll snag free Pixel Buds Pro.
Despite the price gap between both smartphones, don't expect much more in the box of the Pixel 8 Pro than of the Pixel 8. Actually, beyond the phones themselves, you will find nothing exciting in them. Gone are the days of finding new headphones, earbuds, a nifty case, or any other bonuses accompanying your new phone.
Let’s see what the newest Pixel 8 has in the box.
What’s in the Pixel 8 box?
- Well, for starters, the Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro, of course
- A Quick Switch adapter
- A USB-C cable
- Paperwork
- SIM tool
That's it. No surprises this time around, either. If you get the Pixel 8, you'll get the essentials to get your phone up and running. The only standout inclusion is the Quick Switch adapter, which allows you to easily transfer data from your old smartphone.
What’s not in the Pixel 8 box?
- A power adapter
- Headphones
- Case
