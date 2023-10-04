Pixel 8: What's in the box?

Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit.

Despite the price gap between both smartphones, don't expect much more in the box of the Pixel 8 Pro than of the Pixel 8 . Actually, beyond the phones themselves, you will find nothing exciting in them. Gone are the days of finding new headphones, earbuds, a nifty case, or any other bonuses accompanying your new phone.





Let’s see what the newest Pixel 8 has in the box.

What’s in the Pixel 8 box?

Well, for starters, the Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro , of course

or the , of course A Quick Switch adapter

A USB-C cable

Paperwork

SIM tool

That's it. No surprises this time around, either. If you get the Pixel 8, you'll get the essentials to get your phone up and running. The only standout inclusion is the Quick Switch adapter, which allows you to easily transfer data from your old smartphone.

What’s not in the Pixel 8 box?



A power adapter

Headphones

Case



The power adapter seems to be playing hide-and-seek these days, and it is so good that it is nowhere to be found. You probably expect to get one with your brand new $700+ smartphone, but no, you won’t. You'll have to purchase one separately or reuse the one from your previous device.