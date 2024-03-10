Pixel 7 Pro makes an even more solid case for itself after unparalleled markdown

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

If you want a high-end phone that's reasonably priced, you'll be shocked by how few phones fall within your budget. Today might be your lucky day though, as Amazon is offering a record-breaking discount on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro is not Google's latest phone but it has a lot in common with the Pixel 8 Pro. Besides, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model. The 128GB Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, usually retails for $899. On top of that, Amazon has knocked its price down by $419, making it cheaper than ever.

At this price, it's hard to argue against the value proposition of the Pixel 7 Pro. Google's previous-gen flagship has a sleek design and sports a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Under the hood is the Tensor G2 chip, which Google designed with machine learning in mind to improve speech processing and photo quality. It hasn't been made for raw speed though and while it will handle light gaming well, if you are a hardcore gamer, this might not be the phone for you.

Other users are unlikely to find themselves yearning for more power as the Pixel 7 Pro is a smooth phone. It runs near stock Android, so if you don't like phones cluttered with bloatware, you'll really like the Pixel 7 Pro.

Since this is a Google phone, you can count on it to produce photos that will even some more recent phones to shame. 

The phone still has four years of software updates left. It will continue to get new features with quarterly Feature Drops, the most recent of which brought the Galaxy S24's Circle to Search feature to it. 

Be sure to check the coupon box before adding the phone to your cart for maximum savings. 
