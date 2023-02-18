Pixel 7 Pro - the smartest phone of them all - is on sale in unlocked form

Let's be honest. Smartphones have come a long way and even the cheaper ones pack a lot of tech. So, if you are shopping for a flagship and want something that truly stands out, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is worth checking out.





The Pixel 7 Pro has everything you'd expect from Google's best phone , including a 6.7 inches 120Hz OLED screen, impeccable performance, stellar cameras, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, wireless charging, and face unlock capabilities.





What makes the phone special is Google's penchant for doing things smartly. For starters, the phone's Tensor G2 chip has been made from scratch with a special focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning for optimized performance.





So while the phone is not monstrously fast, it's plenty speedy for daily use and never crumbles under pressure. The chip also unlocks camera and speech recognition features not found on any other phone.





For instance, the phone has a feature called Direct My Call that lets you navigate through annoying automated call menus faster. There is also a feature called Photo Unblur which can sharpen old blurry images and make them usable.





Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen, Google Tensor G2 chip, Triple camera system, 5,000mAh battery $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Speaking of cameras, the phone has impressive camera hardware. It has a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a macro mode for closeup photos, and a 48MP camera with 5x optical zoom. Google's camera software is what takes it to the next level.





Images look vibrant, detailed, and realistic and nighttime photos are also impressive.





The Pixel 7 Pro already undercut the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and right now, it's even more affordable. The 128GB model can be your for $749 instead of $899 after a discount of $150.





The 256GB model has been marked down from $999 to $813, which equates to savings of $186, and the 512GB model can be bought for $949 instead of $1,099.





So, if you want a reliable Android phone with terrific cameras, clean OS, swift software updates, lag-free performance, day-long battery life, and tons of AI-powered features, this is the phone to get.